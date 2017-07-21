A massage turns into child molestation

Marco Hernandez, 48, was arrested for Aggravated Sodomy, Aggravated Child Molestation, and giving a false name to police.

In June, A mother of an eleven year old boy took her son to get a Massage from Hernandez after straining a muscle due to sports.

The massage did alleviate the strain and a couple of weeks later the mother scheduled another massage with Hernandez. This time around, Hernandez touched the private parts of the boy twice during the massage.

The boy did not immediately inform his mother about the incident but when the mom was in the process of scheduling another session, her son told her what happened. She immediately called the police.

According to Lilburn Police, when Hernandez was questioned he said that he did not give the boy a massage at all. That statement was proven to be false.

The arrest took place on July 8.

