18-year-old shot in southeast Atlanta

An 18-year-old man was shot in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Hillside Village Drive SE around 4 p.m.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police told CBS46 the man was shot in the left shoulder.

He was alert and breathing, according to authorities.

The police spokesperson didn't provide any information on a suspect in the incident.

