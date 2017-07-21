DreamHack game festival makes its way to Atlanta - CBS46 News

DreamHack game festival makes its way to Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

The world's digital festival is underway at the Georgia World Congress Center.

It's a 24-hour gaming party and dream expo with competitions, as well as a concert by rapper Waka Flocka.

The festival runs through Sunday.

Click here for more information. 

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Connect with CBS46