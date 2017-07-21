Senators Isakson, Perdue Applaud Nomination of Two Georgians to Serve as U.S. Attorneys

U.S Senators Isakson and Perdue today applauded the announcement by President Trump of his intent to nominate two new U.S Attorneys in Georgia.

The nominees are Charles E. Peeler for the Middle District and Byung J "BJay" Pak for the Northern.

“These are two great Georgians whom the president intends to nominate to serve as U.S. attorneys,” said Senator Isakson. “I look forward to working with them as they go through the confirmation process in the Senate.”

“President Trump has nominated two impressive Georgians to fill the U.S. Attorney vacancies in the Northern and Middle Districts of Georgia,” said Senator Perdue. “I look forward to working with BJay Pak and Charles Peeler as they go through the Senate confirmation process.”

Both nominees are highly qualified for these positions.

Peeler has more the 17 years of litigation experience and currently resides in Albany Georgia. In Albany, he founded an independent litigation firm.

Pak has over 20 years of prosecution and litigation experience and currently resides in Atlanta.

