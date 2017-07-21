GBI: Detective shoots, kills man on his property

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investigating the shooting death of a man by a detective in Haralson County.

The incident occurred on July 20.

According to a GBI spokesperson, a neighbor called Detective Mike Hill with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office to let Hill know someone was on his property.

Hill stepped outside his home and confronted the man, later identified as Daniel Cash, according to authorities.

Police say Cash had erratic behavior and repeatedly confronted Hill in a hostile manner, despite being asked by Hill to leave his property.

Hill shot Cash after Cash advanced toward him, according to authorities.

Cash died as a result of his injuries.

