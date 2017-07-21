Man fatally stabbed by roommate in Athens

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that involved two roommates.

The incident occurred at the 909 Broad Apartment Complex.

Police say the victim was involved in an argument with his roommate when he sustained a fatal stab wound.

We are continuing to gather details at this time. Stay tuned to CBS46 for the latest developments.

