Artist designs 'border wall' in midtown Atlanta

For weeks, people in west Midtown have stopped and stared, gazing at a 16 foot wall at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road.

Friday, something was different.

Glued on 40,000 lbs. of concrete and steel are printed images of President Donald Trump and the Mexican flag.

Artist Joseph Guay designed what he calls the “Border Wall,” but said it was built by the hands of illegal immigrants. Together, they turned President Trump’s controversial idea to build something similar into a reality.

“It’s definitely in your face. It gives you a lot to think about, as far as the direction America is going to,” said one onlooker.

Even though the wall sits on private property, CBS46 checked with the city of Atlanta and found out Guay does not need a permit for this sort of artwork.

“I’m not trying to persuade anyone any way," said Guay. "I just want people to come out here and experience it.”

The wall officially opens Saturday and visitors will have the chance to climb it, write on it or even hit it.

Guay said the installation will remain until the end of December.

