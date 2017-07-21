Man shot in shoulder in southwest Atlanta

Police say a man was shot in southwest Atlanta late Friday.

The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Racine Street SW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department says the 24-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta where he was alert and breathing, according to the spokesperson.

