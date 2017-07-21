When is free speech disturbing the peace? DeKalb County neighbors want to know

DeKalb County police seem to have convinced themselves that a man screaming offensive language to every person he sees, including children, is some kind of free speech issue.More >
CBS46 is uncovering a disturbing trend: West Nile virus is on the rise in Georgia. We went straight to the Georgia Department of Public Health for the facts.More >
Homeowners are saying the city of Dunwoody tore down too many trees while making improvements to an intersection and a nearby retention pond.More >
Students in the DeKalb County school district will head back to class on a high note after making what the district is calling "huge strides" on the Georgia Milestones exams.More >
Some in Congress are trying to attack the problem of children dying in hot cars by suggesting a warning system be implemented by car makers.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that involved two roommates.More >
For weeks, people in west Midtown have stopped and stared, gazing at a 16 foot wall at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road. Glued on 40,000 lbs. of concrete and steel are printed images of President Donald Trump and the Mexican flag.More >
Marco Hernandez, 48, was arrested for aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and giving a false name to police.More >
