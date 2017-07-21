2,500 working around the clock on Mercedes-Benz Stadium

CBS46 cameras got a sneak peak at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Five weeks from the Falcons' opening game, much work has been done, but it appears there's a lot more to do before that first kickoff.

General Manager Scott Jenkins is confident the stadium will be ready on August 26. He says even though it looks like they still have a long way to go on the $1.6 billion stadium, right now it's mainly the cleanup phase and last minute details.

We are learning the project has been hit by cost overruns and delays, mostly having to do with a roof structure that is the first of its kind. The retractable roof will be a signature part of the stadium, but the view from Chopper46 high above the field is a halo-shaped video board at 85 feet tall and more than 1,100 feet around.

The state-of-the-art stadium is moving from the construction phase to the operational phase in the last few weeks.

Jenkins admitted they are going to have some bugs that they are going to have to work out as Aug. 26 approaches. But with this being the fourth stadium he's opened, he says they are in good shape.

They have 2,500 people working around the clock to get the stadium ready.

