UPS delivery driver, girlfriend accused of stealing from packages

Police say a UPS driver and his girlfriend stole thousands of dollars worth of good from packages.

CBS46 is asking one of metro Atlanta's biggest employers how this could have happened.

Rick Holmes with Main Street Guns and Range says he was gypped when he opened his UPS delivery that was supposed to contain pistols totaling $5,000.

"We noticed it was nine handguns missing," says Holmes.

He says the box that was delivered had obvious signs of having been opened and resealed. Upon opening the package, it was discovered that nine of 10 guns were missing.

The Lilburn Police Department believes the delivery driver, 32-year-old Seun Long Vang, and his 26-year-old girlfriend, Chhun Nath Kheav, are responsible.

Investigators began working with UPS and determined Vang left a UPS facility with the package, but wasn't the person who delivered the package. Vang gave the box to another delivery deliver, claiming that he was running behind schedule. That's when UPS started their own internal investigation and noted several inconsistencies with Vangs story and fired him.

Police then went to his home and discovered his girlfriend admitted to having the stolen goods, and found much more. We got our hands on photos of dozens of cellphones, other electronics, shoes and more weapons.

They also found meth and marijuana. The couple was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property and drug charges.

Holmes says that the person delivering the package was not the normal UPS delivery person, but that wasn't cause for concern.

We stopped by Vang's house to hear his side of the story, but no one was home.

In the meantime, Holmes is glad Vang was arrested, but is happier that the weapons aren't in the wrong hands.

UPS issued a statement saying they were cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

