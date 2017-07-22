UPS delivery driver, girlfriend accused of stealing from packages

Police say a UPS driver and his girlfriend stole thousands of dollars worth of good from packages.More >
Police say a man was shot in southwest Atlanta late Friday. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Racine Street SW.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they're investigating the death of a man by a detective in Haralson County.More >
An 18-year-old man was shot in southeast Atlanta Friday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 500 block of Hillside Village Drive SE around 4 p.m.More >
Police say a UPS driver and his girlfriend stole thousands of dollars worth of good from packages.More >
Trevaughn McBrier, 18, has two active warrants for aggravated assault and one warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.More >
Police are searching for a man accused of fatally shooting his wife at the family's home in Gwinnett County Thursday.More >
CBS46 is uncovering new details from state records that give more explanation about what led up to the gruesome deaths of a father and four small children near Loganville, allegedly at the hands of their mother, Isabell Martinez.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
For weeks, people in west Midtown have stopped and stared, gazing at a 16 foot wall at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road. Glued on 40,000 lbs. of concrete and steel are printed images of President Donald Trump and the Mexican flag.More >
Marco Hernandez, 48, was arrested for aggravated sodomy, aggravated child molestation and giving a false name to police.More >
