Free school supplies at Atlanta event today

The first day of school will be here before you know it. Stocking up on school supplies isn't cheap, but an event today will help.

Hosea Helps is hosting its 12th Annual Back to School Jamboree!

This is happening in the Orange and Gold lots near the former Turner Field. While setting up Saturday morning, you could see some of the tents they were putting up. About 100 people were waiting in line Saturday morning, with some arriving around 8 a.m.

Kids will get backpacks, notebooks, scissors, pencils, crayons and so much more.

CBS46 has learned more than 2,000 students will get school supplies. The supplies are being donated from several corporate sponsors, including Walmart and Georgia Power.

In addition to school supplies, there will also be an opportunity for kids to get health screenings, clothing and fresh produce. I've learned Hosea Helps will be giving out more than 200 pairs of tennis shoes and more than 100 electric toothbrushes.

There will also be on-site registration for children attending Atlanta Public Schools.

The event will take place through 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. It's open to all families and free, but you must have your child with you in order to get school supplies.

