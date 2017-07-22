Free school supplies at Atlanta event today

The first day of school will be here before you know it. Stocking up on school supplies isn't cheap, but an event today will help.More >
The fraternities and sorority for the inaugural Greek Life experience at Reinhardt University have been selected, and chapters will open for the 2017-18 academic year.More >
Georgia state senator Emanuel Jones claims the Henry County school board is racist after they rescinded an offer to a superintendent candidate last week.More >
Students in the DeKalb County school district will head back to class on a high note after making what the district is calling "huge strides" on the Georgia Milestones exams.More >
A teacher in Oklahoma is not letting school budget cuts get in the way of having proper supplies for her students.More >
CBS46 is taking a closer look at what the city is doing to repair a sink hole that has shut down a Buckhead road.More >
CBS46 cameras got a sneak peak at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Five weeks from the Falcons opening game, much work has been done, but it appears there's a lot more to do before that first kickoff.More >
Police say a man was shot in southwest Atlanta late Friday. The shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. in the 100 block of Racine Street SW.More >
For weeks, people in west Midtown have stopped and stared, gazing at a 16 foot wall at the corner of 10th Street and Howell Mill Road. Glued on 40,000 lbs. of concrete and steel are printed images of President Donald Trump and the Mexican flag.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A medical assistant was arrested after being accused of having sex with an inmate at the Fulton County Jail.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that involved two roommates.More >
