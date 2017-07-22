John Heard, dad from 'Home Alone,' dead at 72

John Heard, the dad from Home Alone, has died at 72, according to TMZ.

Heard was found dead in a Palo Alto, California hotel by a maid service, according to the site.

TMZ reports that while police were called to the hotel, Heard was pronounced dead at the scene.

His cause of death is being investigated. The site reports that he had minor back surgery this past week.

