Partly cloudy, isolated storms in Atlanta Sunday

Expect partly cloudy skies in Atlanta for much of Sunday with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening hours.

Will it rain?

Yes.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday with hot and humid weather. Watch for isolated storms from the afternoon hours through sunset.

8 AM

8 AM

Mostly sunny. 74° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.



Noon

Partly cloudy. 89° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy. 89° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 91° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Partly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 91° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



5 PM

Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 89° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 89° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 87° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.

Mostly cloudy. Isolated storm possible. 87° Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 81° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Mostly cloudy. 81° Southwest wind from 0-5 mph.

Sunset Sunday

8:44 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Monday

