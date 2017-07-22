Man shot in leg in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Man shot in leg in Atlanta

By WGCL Digital Team
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police say a man was shot in the leg in Atlanta Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 300 block of Thomasville Boulevard.

A spokesperson with Atlanta police told CBS46 the man was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

