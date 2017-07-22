Man dead following hit and run in DeKalb County

A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.

A spokesperson with the DeKalb County Police Department told CBS46 the incident occurred around 7 a.m. Saturday along Snapfinger Wood Drive and Shell Bark Road.

The man was walking along Snapfinger Wood Drive when he was hit by a vehicle, according to authorities.

The police spokesperson says the victim was pronounced dead after being taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

The victim wasn't identified, but was aged between 18-23, according to authorities.

