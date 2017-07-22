Trump announces US attorney picks for 2 Georgia districts

President Donald Trump has announced his picks for the top federal prosecutors in two of Georgia's three U.S. court districts.More >
Members of the Trump campaign's inner circle are being scheduled to talk to Senate committees next week.More >
Doctors say Arizona Sen. John McCain has a brain tumor associated with a blood clot that was removed last week.More >
CBS46 is challenging Georgia lawmakers about why they didn't approve a sales tax holiday this year.More >
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, facing defeat on his "Obamacare" replacement, says he will push the Senate to pass a clean repeal bill.More >
There's another delay in the vote on Republicans' Senate healthcare proposal. Now, many Georgians are wondering what will happen to their healthcare.More >
Georgia's top elections official stood out by refusing help from the Department of Homeland Security last August amid national concerns about the integrity of U.S. elections.More >
For more than 40 years, Atlanta has had black mayors, but this year there is a possibility that a white mayor could be elected.More >
The election to replace Mayor Kasim Reed is nearing, and several candidates have placed their name in the hat in hopes of becoming Atlanta's 60th mayor.More >
Eight Fulton County voting sites serving mostly African American voters are being shut down, and CBS46 is challenging election officials for answers.More >
