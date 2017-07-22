Two arrested in New Orleans for deadly road rage incident in Tucker

Two people were arrested in New Orleans for a road rage incident that occurred in Tucker, Georgia in March.

Joel Williams, 30, and Alvion Robinson, 27, are accused of shooting a man on Highway 78 near Mountain Industrial Boulevard. The victim, later identified as Gerald Tisdale, died several days after he lost control and crashed into a wooded area.

Investigators have also charged Williams and Robinson with child cruelty because three children were in the car when the shooting took place.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.