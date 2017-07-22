Husband in custody for fatally shooting wife

The man accused of shooting a mother of six at their home in Snellville is now in police custody.

Walter J. Lowe, 51, turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department, Saturday.

Police say the 12-year-old son of the victim, who was later identified as 46-year-old Erica Powell, made the gruesome discovery at around midnight. Detectives believe the shooting likely happened earlier in the evening while the boy was outside playing with neighbors.

Lowe faces several charges including aggravated assault, felony murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

