Hotel guests: We have no water, no AC

Many guests are frustrated after learning the hotel they are staying in has no water and no air conditioning.

Sharon Kilmartin, the General Manager of the Crowne Plaza Ravinia Atlanta Hotel, released the following statement regarding the issue:

Earlier today, a water line serving the hotel failed resulting in a temporary loss of water and air conditioning to the property. We are working diligently to restore all services as quickly and safely as possible. We are focusing on the safety and comfort of our guests by providing cold refreshments as well as portable restroom facilities. We have also secured rooms at nearby hotels for those guests who would like to relocate at no cost to them and we are offering a refund for this evening's stay and any banquet services impacted by this disruption. We apologize to all guests who are affected by this event.

Officials with the hotel tell CBS46 the water and air conditioning units should be up and running around 7 p.m.

Guests staying at the hotel Saturday will be compensated for the room and taxes for the night.

