Atlanta police find dead man in vehicle with several gunshot wou - CBS46 News

Atlanta police find dead man in vehicle with several gunshot wounds Sunday morning

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Price, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Atlanta police found a dead man in a vehicle Sunday morning who appeared to be shot several times.

The vehicle was on the 1500 block of Crogman Street.

The victim is identified as 40-year-old Michael Henley.

Homicide investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46