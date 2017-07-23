Suspect arrested for assault after shooting people he claims robbed him

Atlanta police are investigating an incident where a suspect claims he shot two males who had recently robbed him.

Police responded to the double shooting call at 3657 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive on Sunday at 1:20 a.m.

The preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect walked into the Citgo convenience store at that address looking for the two males. He then proceeded to shoot them.

Both shooting victims have been transported to Grady Hospital where they remain in stable condition.

The suspect has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault, and is currently at the Fulton County Jail.

Police are continuing to investigate the case in its entirety.

