Gwinnett County man accused of killing wife has first court appearance

Walter Lowe sat quietly in a green jail jumpsuit Sunday morning with his recently hired attorney by his side, while being read his charges.

"Mr. Lowe, you've been charged with aggravated assault, with murder and with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon," a Gwinnett County judge said.

The judge went on to read seven other charges, including terroristic threats, interference of a call for emergency assistance and cruelty to children.

But Lowe's attorney, Torris Butterfield, said not all of those charges stem from this case, focused on the shooting death of his wife, 46-year-old Erica Powell. He said the judge made an error by reading older charges. CBS46 is working to get to the bottom of it.

Police believe Lowe killed his wife on Thursday before taking off. We've learned it was her 12-year-old son who found her dead body in the family's master bedroom. Lowe was on the run until Saturday when he turned himself in. Butterfield was by his side.

"I spent an entire day with Mr. Lowe," he said. "We did a surrender here. He's very distraught about this entire situation and I think the evidence is going to show that this is not a case in which my client intentionally caused the loss of his wife."

Reporter Ashley Thompson asked if that meant the shooting was an accident.

"No, I'm not giving any facts about the case at all, other than telling you how my client is doing about hearing these charges and learning about the case."

When asked why Lowe didn't immediately surrender, Butterfield said he could not get into the facts of the case.

Butterfield said he plans to go to New York, where Lowe has family, to speak with them. He also said he plans to meet with Lowe's family here in Georgia.

