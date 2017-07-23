2 men carjack Lyft driver when she arrives at pickup location

Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.

The incident happened in Southeast Atlanta on the 600 block of Hemlock Circle.

The vehicle that was carjacked is a silver Hyundai Sonata.

The victim said one male drove off in her vehicle while the other drove away in a separate silver vehicle.

The police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.