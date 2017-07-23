Coyotes pose problems for east Georgia golf course, airport

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Coyotes are creating concerns for golfers and for pilots at a nearby airport in east Georgia.

The Augusta Chronicle reports that the howling of coyotes has been heard in recent weeks at Augusta Municipal Golf Course.

The animals have also led to concerns at the neighboring Daniel Field Airport.

Wildlife on the runways can create hazardous conditions for pilots as they attempt to take off or land.

Golf course general manager Ira Miller believes the coyotes are finding ways through a chain link fence separating the course from the airport.

The Augusta newspaper reports that coyotes can be found all over Georgia. By the mid-1990s, they had populated all 159 Georgia counties.

