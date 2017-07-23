President of Georgia's NAACP steps down

A Georgia-native is stepping down as the state's NAACP President.

Francys Johnson, 38, announced his resignation at the 108th NAACP National Convention this weekend.

Johnson is a civil rights attorney and pastor. He is known for bridging the gaps between activists groups, like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP.

According to the NAACP, Johnson may run for Congress.

The Georgia NAACP will elect its next president in October.

