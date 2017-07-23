Tech camp virtually whips kids into shape - CBS46 News

Tech camp virtually whips kids into shape

ATLANTA

The Kids Tech Boot Camp launched in Atlanta this weekend.

The two day program was held at the Berthold Building in northeast Atlanta.

Programmers taught kids the basics of technology from computer programming to coding.

The goal of the camp was to educate young people in Atlanta on website design and robotics.

