16-year-old shot in SE Atlanta - CBS46 News

16-year-old shot in SE Atlanta

Posted: Updated:
By WGCL Digital Team
Source: WGCL Source: WGCL
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 16-year-old boy in southeast Atlanta.

The incident occurred on Macon Drive.

The victim was alert and breathing when he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital.

At this time police do not have any suspects.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Connect with CBS46