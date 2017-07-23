Enota Park to receive facelift thanks to federal government

A tiny park in southwest Atlanta is in the middle of a pretty significant facelift.

Enota Park was designed to serve as a gateway to the neighborhood and the Atlanta Beltline.

The Department of Interior announced it would give $600,000 to the park through their Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Program.

They plan to improve accessibility of the playground and enhance the park for children that play there. It is also expected to have a multi-purpose play field, playground, and entry plaza for bikes and pedestrians.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.