Dodgers lose injured Kershaw, beat Braves 5-4 in 10

Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger, right, hits a solo home run with Atlanta Braves catcher Tyler Flowers watching during the eighth inning of a baseball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, July 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Clayton Kershaw left after two innings with a back injury, but the Los Angeles Dodgers overcame a blown save by Kenley Jansen to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4 on Sunday on Logan Forsythe's bases-loaded single in the 10th.

Kershaw, unbeaten in 15 consecutive starts, left after 21 pitches because of right low back tightness.

Jansen entered with a 3-1 lead and got the final out of the eighth, but gave up a three-run homer to Matt Adams in the ninth, tying the game at 4-all.

Forsythe singled up the middle after Cody Bellinger was intentionally walked by Jim Johnson (6-2) to load the bases.

Brandon Morrow (3-0) got the win after retiring the side in the top of the 10th.

Austin Barnes hit a three-run homer in the fourth for the Dodgers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.