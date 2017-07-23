Police investigate fatal apartment shooting in Stone Mountain

DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.

The shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Hambrick Road, Sunday night.

Police tell CBS46 a 22-year-old man was shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

CBS46 received a tweet from a viewer which stated he heard at least 10 gun shots.

We are continuing to gather information at this time. Stay tuned for the latest developments.

