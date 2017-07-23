Police investigate fatal apartment shooting in Stone Mountain

Police are investigating a shooting that involved a 16-year-old boy in southeast Atlanta.More >
There have been a rash of break-ins in South Fulton County, and one of the homes has been broken into three times in the past three months.More >
Police say a 24-year-old man is dead after his roommate stabbed him over an argument about moving out.More >
Many guests at the Crowne Plaza Ravinia Atlanta Hotel are frustrated after learning their rooms have no water and no air conditioning.More >
Joel Williams, 30, and Alvion Robinson, 27, are accused of shooting a man on Highway 78 near Mountain Industrial Boulevard.More >
DeKalb County police seem to have convinced themselves that a man screaming offensive language to every person he sees, including children, is some kind of free speech issue.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
Joel Williams, 30, and Alvion Robinson, 27, are accused of shooting a man on Highway 78 near Mountain Industrial Boulevard.More >
