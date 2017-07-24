Trump announces US attorney picks for 2 Georgia districts

See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.More >
A man is dead following a hit and run incident in DeKalb County.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >