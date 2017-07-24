Hall County man drowns in South Carolina

A Hall County man is dead after he drowned at a beach near Myrtle Beach Sunday morning.

According to the Myrtle Beach Police Department, 35 year-old Raymundo Garcia of Gainesville was standing in knee-deep water when a large wave crashed over top of him.

A lifeguard and a family member were able to rescue him from the water. The lifeguard, an off-duty EMT and a police officer performed CPR on him and he was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died.

An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

