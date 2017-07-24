Bush Brothers and Company recalls baked beans

Bush Brothers & Company is voluntarily recalling certain 28 ounce cans of Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans because of what the company calls possible defective side seams.

The defects may affect integrity and may cause the cans to leak or allow for harmful bacteria to grow inside the product.

The recall only affects the following codes printed on the bottom of the cans:

BUSH’S BEST® BROWN SUGAR HICKORY BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH’S BEST COUNTRY STYLE BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

BUSH’S BEST ORIGINAL BAKED BEANS 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

Consumers who have purchased the product listed above are urged to call Bush’s Consumer Relations at 1-800-590-3797 for instructions. Information may also be found on the www.bushbeans.com web site.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.