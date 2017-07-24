Quadriplegic man's customized van stolen from driveway

A quadriplegic man from Cartersville is asking the community's help in finding his wheelchair accessible van that was stolen from his driveway on Sunday.

The man's girlfriend, Hayley Summers, has created a GoFundMe page for Jason to help raise money to help pay for a rental van until another one can be provided. Summers says the van is tailored especially for Jason.

The van was parked in front of the couple's home and was stolen sometime Sunday morning. It is a white 2007 Buick Terraza. For the couple to buy another customized van would come at a cost of about $80,000.

If you've seen the vehicle or have any information regarding its whereabouts, you're urged to contact Cartersville Police.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.