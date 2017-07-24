Mattie's Call issued for missing teen diagnosed with schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder

Police are searching for a missing Clayton County teen diagnosed with schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder who was last seen Sunday evening.

Jaylon Evans, 15, was reported missing around 11 p.m. Sunday night from his residence on the 7000 block of Indian Trail in Riverdale. He hasn't been seen since returning from a family outing around 7 p.m.

He stands about 6'2" tall and weighs about 130 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with black shorts and blue sneakers.

Evans is believed to be traveling on foot and is without his medication.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Clayton County Police.

