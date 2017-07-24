Teen identified as person of interest in Clayton County double homicide

Clayton County Police have identified a person of interest in a double homicide that claimed the life of two men in April.

Justin Logan, 18, who also goes by the name "Lil Haiti" was named as a person of interest in connection to the slayings of 22-year-old Ronald Triche III, of Fayetteville, and 26-year-old Nikko Sepulveda, of Jonesboro.

Officers with the Clayton County Police Department responded to a home near the intersection of Lundy Lane and Kendrick Road on April 22 after receiving reports of gunfire.

Police say when they arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of the victims lying in the middle of Lundy Lane. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

Clayton County Police say Logan is known to frequent the Kendrick Road area and may be in the company of another male who uses a street name of “Fat Daddy”.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the capture of the person or persons responsible for the killings of the two men. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.