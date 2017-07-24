Man accused in double shooting in Snellville in police custody

The man accused of shooting two people at a Snellville apartment complex is in police custody after being arrested on Saturday.

Trevaughn McBrier, 18, is accused of shooting 30-year-old Andre Devost and 14-year-old Lashaud Smith at a home on Highpoint Court near Highpoint Road on Thursday. One victim was flown to Grady Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head. The other victim sustained a non-life threatening injury.

Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

On Saturday, police received a tip saying that McBrier was at a home on Corsica Lane in Stockbridge and wanted to turn himself in. Officers found him at the home and he was taken into custody without incident.

He was wanted on two active warrants for aggravated assault and one warrant for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He's also being held for violation of probation.

