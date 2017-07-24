Man washing clothes in creek falls into water

Crews were forced to rescue a man who fell into an Atlanta creek while washing his clothes Monday morning.

Not many details are known about the incident but Atlanta Fire and Rescue say it happened behind an apartment complex on the 100 block of Lakeshore Drive. The area is near the Piedmont Road's intersection with I-85.

Crews rescued the man shortly after he fell into the water.

The initial call came in as a man being rescued from the creek while riding an ATV but that information was incorrect.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.