Parents of 5-year-old drowning victim file lawsuit, urge camp counselors to be more careful

According to law officials, the children were taken for lunch near the waterfall and rock ledge, and they were allowed--without parental consent--to slide on the waterfall and swim.

Five-year-old Benjamin 'Kamau' Hosch, III drowned Friday while attending Camp Cricket, which is a day camp held at Cochran Mill Nature Center near Atlanta.

Kamau couldn't swim, and he was missing for up to 45 minutes.

Cochran Mill Nature Center staffers didn't even realize he was missing until it was time to hike back to the nature center facility.

Fire Department personnel informed the family that Kamau was submerged in a small pond for up to 20 minutes.

Kamau's parents would not have allowed him to slide on a waterfall or swim without his life jacket.

The family was additionally shocked that neither the director nor any staff of Cochran Mill Nature Center, one of the largest nature preserves in Georgia, called to inform them of Kamau's death or to express any remorse. The family learned of his death from members of law enforcement.

The family is represented by 2016 Georgia attorney of the year L. Chris Stewart of Stewart, Seay & Felton Trial Attorneys.

Stewart wants to know why Cochran Mill Nature Center left a five-year-old child unattended for up to 45 minutes.

Stewart also wants to know why the facility would deviate from its planned itinerary without informing parents or getting their permission.

The family intends to file a lawsuit against all responsible parties in the hopes that no other parent suffers such an avoidable tragedy.

