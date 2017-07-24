Children of woman allegedly killed by husband speak with CBS46

The children of a Gwinnett County woman allegedly shot and killed by her husband are speaking with CBS46 News about the incident.

The shooting happened on June 20 in the Medlock Park subdivision off Lee Road, south of Snellville.

Police say the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Erica Powell, was found by her 12 year-son around midnight. Detectives believe the shooting likely happened earlier in the evening while the boy was outside playing with neighbors.

The suspect was later identified as 51 year-old Walter Lowe. He turned himself in at the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department on Saturday.

Lowe has been charged with aggravated assault, murder with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, terroristic threats, interference of a call for emergency assistance and cruelty to children.

Meanwhile, Powell's children remember their mother fondly.

"She was the epitome of a superwoman. And all she ever gave was love," said daughter Keondra Jackson.

The five adult children of Erica Powell tell CBS46 their mother always gave people the benefit of the doubt. Now they believe her husband, 51-year-old Walter Lowe, had been abusing her for years. Looking back, they now see what should've been warning signs.

"(He would) segregate my mom and taking everybody away from her," said daughter Kanja Dixon-Gray.

Lowe was arrested a few months ago for battery against his wife. His attorney Torris Butterfield says Lowe is extremely remorseful and didn't mean to kill Powell.

"He's very distraught about this entire situation, and I think the evidence is going to show that this is not a case in which my client intentionally caused the loss of his wife," said Butterfield.

The youngest child who found his mother's body in the master bedroom is doing well under the circumstances, his siblings say. The family is telling their mother's story in hopes of convincing others with similar problems to get out before it's too late.

"That's what's going to stop these domestic violence incidents, people hearing people's stories and knowing that it gets worse if you don't get out," said Dixon-Gray.

The family now focuses their attention on their mother's funeral planning and the well-being of their young brother.

