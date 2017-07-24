Flash flood warning for Henry County until 11:15 p.m.

Showers and thunderstorms are currently impacting metro Atlanta.

What to expect

If a storm moves over your area, expect heavy rain and lightning. The strongest storms will be capable of producing gusty winds.

Flash flood warning

These storms are moving at less than 15 mph, which could create some localized flooding in areas that are known to flood.

A flash flood warning is in effect for Henry County until 11:15 p.m. While flooding has not been reported in the county, up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in the area, which is why the warning was issued.

Up to 3 inches of rain has already fallen in Henry County in the past 3 hours. #FlashFloodWarning @cbs46 #GAwx pic.twitter.com/xG4pvunqZu — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) July 24, 2017

When will it end?

The storms will start to diminish in metro Atlanta after sunset.

