A warning when selling items online

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)

Posting an item to sell online?

One woman has a warning for you. She found a buyer for a couch. The buyer wanted to pay by money order, and she agreed. But when she received that money order, it was made out for hundreds of dollars more than the cost of the couch.

As Better Call Harry reports, that was not the only suspicious part about this transaction.

