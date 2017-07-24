A warning when selling items online

Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you. She found a buyer for a couch. The buyer wanted to pay by money order, and she agreed. But when she received that money order, it was made out for hundreds of dollars more than the cost of the couch. As Better Call Harry reports, that was not the only suspicious part about this transaction.More >
Posting an item to sell online? One woman has a warning for you.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
A Fairburn homeowner is demanding that her cable provider replace all of the electronics in her home. Comcast sent a contractor to make an upgrade and during the installation, the power surged. The woman says she has thousands of dollars in repairs.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
“Yipppeee!” says Jean Mckee, after receiving a direct deposit from the Norcross mover who overcharged her.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
When Jean Mckee booked a move, she did what most people do in the age of social media -- she started her search online. Mckee's experience was a disaster from the start.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
Better Call Harry has the story of a woman so convinced that she'd won a foreign lottery, she gave away almost every penny she had.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >