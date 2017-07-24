Duluth police rescue two dogs, one cat from hot car

CBS46 tracked down body cam footage from Duluth police, which shows a cat suffering from heat exposure. Police said the cat vomited after it was rescued from inside of a backpack in the front seat of a sweltering car.

"The cat, especially, it was just on the ground barely alive, next to just vomit that he just threw up," said Officer Ted Sadowski.

The video shows what happened right after Duluth police pulled two dogs and one cat out of a car at the Walmart on Pleasant Hill Road. The rescue happened around 4 p.m. on July 22.

At that time, it was 97 degrees outside and according to police, 111 degrees inside.

Ironically, just the day before, Duluth police pushed a warning out to Facebook to remind pet owners not to leave their furry friends in hot cars, though people continue to risk it.

"One officer had a temperature gauge and put it into the car and figured it was 111 degrees, and that was with the doors open," Officer Sadowski said.

The police incident report said the pets' owners told police they were only inside of Walmart for 15 minutes. But a check of the store's surveillance video shows they were actually in there for about an hour and a half.

They told police they were homeless.

Brianna Bennett and Samuel Boyd were both arrested and are now charged with animal cruelty.

The pets are now at the Gwinnett County Animal Shelter, where they are recovering.

CBS46 is working to find out if they'll be available to adopt.

