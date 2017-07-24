FBI warns of scam targeting businesses

The FBI is urging businesses to be on alert about a scam defrauding companies.

It's called the Business E-Mail Compromise scam, and agents said it's happened all over the country, including in Georgia.

Scammers will compromise a business email and contact a company with which that business works, such as a contractor, and direct them to send funds to a new bank account.

"They will just simply convince the accountant or the individual at that department to redirect funds to their account through convincing documents, through talking the lingo," said Special Agent Stephen Emmett with the FBI Atlanta office.

Three businesses in south Georgia are some of the latest victims.

"Once it’s done, the damage is certainly done," said Emmett.

The FBI is looking for two men who showed up at metro Atlanta banks to withdraw money that was stolen from companies in Texas.

Emmett stressed the importance of people who manage accounts to always be on alert.

"They’re so involved in the day-to-day that they may drop their guard, and one moment is all is takes when they have these funds redirected," he said. "If somebody is asking them to redirect funds to a bank that is a departure from the normal procedures, that is the red flag.”

Experts say to always confirm requests for fund transfers. Be suspicious if you're pressured to act quickly or if a work contact suddenly asks you to start contacting them at a personal e-mail address.

