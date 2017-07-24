DeKalb County sheriff back at work after suspension

Just a few feet away from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, people went to traffic court looking for justice on Monday. But it’s the lack of justice with their sheriff that has them talking.

Sheriff Jeffrey Mann returned to work Monday after serving a 40-day suspension ordered by Gov. Nathan Deal.

“I think it’s unfair because he knows better. He’s a part of the system and if somebody else did that, they would be in real serious trouble,” resident Ramona Patterson said.

Mann is accused of exposing himself and committing a lewd act in Piedmont Park and was seen running from an Atlanta police officer.

“I think he should be suspended until he’s cleared of the charges I would think,” resident Chris Inadomi said.

Mann appeared in a courtroom in June to face charges of public indecency and obstruction. He pleaded not guilty and is expected to be back in court this week.

“Sometimes sheriff’s get away with stuff,” Inadomi said.

“If it were somebody else, maybe they would be in prison and not be suspended,” Patterson said.

Despite the outrage, some believe it’s time to move forward and let the sheriff focus on his job.

“Me personally, I think it’s pretty fair. We’ve all done our share of things that we shouldn’t have done...but I think I it’s pretty fair,” resident David Bland said.

CBS46 requested an on-camera interview with Mann, but his staff declined Monday, saying his case has not yet been resolved in court.

Mann is scheduled to be in Atlanta’s municipal court Thursday for a jury trial unless he decides to change his plea.

