Outrage erupts involving parole status of man who shot police officer

Outrage erupted following a social media post involving the parole status of a gunman convicted of shooting a Cobb County police officer.

The case sparked scrutiny about who gets out and when.

CBS46 sat down with the police officer and pushed for answers from the State Pardons and Parole Board.

Former Cobb County police officer Danny Rogers incorrectly posted on Facebook that the man who shot him would get paroled as if it were a done deal.

It wasn't.

The shooter was going to be considered for parole, but that was enough to get people mad, and to get CBS46 to get to the bottom of how parole is decided.

Rogers got the news he never expected to hear four years to the day after Shymel Young shot him in the chest while he was on patrol at an apartment complex.

"I was told he was going to get possibly paroled," says Rogers.

The Georgia Pardons and Parole Board notified Rogers that the 22-year-old would get a parole hearing in January 2018, four years after being arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer.

"I made a Facebook post and that went viral," says Rogers.

CBS46 wanted to know how that was even possible when Young agreed to serve 12 years for his crime, and how much of a parole decision depends on people complaining?

We contacted the Cobb County District Attorney's office, which said in part, "It is entirely up to the State Board of Pardons and Paroles that make decisions about those things -- about parole."

Steve Hayes, the parole board spokesman , says eligibility is set by state law. The parole board only sets guidelines for recommended time served.

"Our guidelines are probably going to call for him to serve anywhere from 65-90 percent of the sentence, closer to 90 percent of the sentence," says Hayes.

"That's failure," says Rogers, adding that the district attorney's office told him it was unlikely Young would ever get paroled.

Hayes agrees.

"Does it take dozens, if not 100's of people from around the country contacting the Pardons and Parole Board to stop the parole?" I asked Hayes.

"Absolutely not," answered Hayes. "We want the input from victims. The social media aspect of it is what it is."

"You almost die and then the person gets out and is going to be eligible for parole in three years after almost murdering me. It'll anger you," says Rogers.

But Rogers still says saving other people's lives was worth it.

Although the parole hearing will happen in January, it doesn't mean Young will be paroled. Rogers doesn't think parole should even be considered.

