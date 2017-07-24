Residents try to keep T-Mobile cell tower out their neighborhood

Some people living in a Roswell neighborhood have worked for years to keep a cell phone tower out of the community, even taking the issue to the Supreme Court.

Roswell city leaders took the issue up once again Monday night.

People living on, or around Lake Charles Drive say there is no reason for them to have a cell tower right next door.

The issue Monday night was if the tower is still needed in the area to provide coverage for T-Mobile. Roswell's city council meeting was filled with homeowners continuing their fight to keep the cell tower out.

In 2012, the city council first voted unanimously against the tower in the neighborhood. But T-Mobile took their case all the way to the Supreme Court, citing that the city of Roswell didn't give reasons for denying the request in adequate time.

The high court ruled in favor of the phone company.

Now the issue is back before Roswell city council members, who are now trying to determine if there are the same gaps in coverage that there was seven years ago.

Homeowners say there are no gaps, and the 108 ft. tower on residential property in their neighborhood would lower property values and isn't compatible with the community.

The city council will have seven days to review all the information presented in Monday's meeting before a final decision is made.

