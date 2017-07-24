Driver shoots at cars, turns gun on himself in Cobb County

A driver shot at several cars in Cobb County Monday before turning the gun on himself.

A spokesperson with the Cobb County Police Department told CBS46 the man shot at several cars along Shallowford Road and Kings Crossing Drive NE

The incident occurred around 6 p.m.

The spokesperson says in addition to shooting at other cars, the man also ran into cars.

The man then turned the gun on himself, according to authorities.

