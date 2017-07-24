Family tells story of child with Autism

The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism.

More than half a million others – relatives, caregivers, teachers and health care professionals -- are also impacted by this disorder.

The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.

When Rivkah Eidex looks for a 24/7 care facility for Effie, she finds that quest almost as challenging as caring for the profoundly autistic boy.

CBS46 explores the ripple effects of autism.

More coverage

Click here if you would like to help the Eidex family.

Click here to learn more about Autism.

Click here for more information on The Bancroft School.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.