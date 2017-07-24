Family tells story of child with Autism

Some people living in a Roswell neighborhood have worked for years to keep a cell phone tower out of the community, even taking the issue to the Supreme Court. Roswell city leaders took the issue up once again Monday night.More >
The Autism Society of Georgia estimates that there are more than 155,000 Georgians living with autism. The Eidex family gave CBS46 full access to their home to tell the story of Effie. His mother describes him as a 2-year-old in a teenager's body.More >
Two sink holes exactly a mile a part in northwest Atlanta are causing issues for drivers and homeowners.More >
When school is out during the summer most people say driving is easier. But once school is back in session, things seem to change.More >
CBS46 discovered the reason many of these professions have low starting salaries which drives people to other jobs. However, CBS46 learned highway construction is one industry that has a higher starting rate than many other jobs.More >
See the simple test that should be part of every person's gas pumping routine.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting in Stone Mountain.More >
Atlanta police say a Lyft driver had her car stolen by two men who brandished handguns when she arrived at the client pickup location.More >
A historic event will take place one month from today -- the first total solar eclipse in the continental U.S. in 38 years. The northeast corner of Georgia will be directly in the path and one of the best spots in the country to view it.More >
